Shine Awards highlight Kansans on International Women’s Day

Storytime Village is celebrating Kansas women who shine by making the community a better place.
By KWCH Staff and Jaiya Brown
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storytime Village hosted its second annual Shine Awards at the Wichita Art Museum on Tuesday. The event for women, by women, highlighted 12 women making strides in their communities.

“Our mission is to inspire a lifelong love of reading for under-served Kansas children from birth to age eight,” said Prisca Barnes, Founder & CEO of Storytime Village. “So that is who we are and why we are here today to make sure we get that message out and use the collective impact of women.”

Storytime Village is a non-profit organization that promotes literacy among Kansas children.

“What better way to really illuminate the story about literacy and how we can support literacy than to get some women together and have a fabulous party,” said Barnes.

The honorees said they were humbled to be alongside one another.

“There are so many women that are out there and not getting awards, and they’re turning that into something real good for themselves. I am honored to be among them and I hope I represent them well,” said Shine Awards honoree, and President & CEO of Nexus, Mary Beth Jarvis.

Attendees said oftentimes, women don’t get recognized for the work that they do. Jarvis said her ability to shine starts with the community.

“I mean, if women don’t shine, nobody shines. If we don’t invest in our kids, and teach them at a very young age, how to be scholars of the world?” Jarvis said.

