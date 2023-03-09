Shocker women fall to Houston in semifinal round of AAC tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State women’s basketball team played a tough game, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Cougars.
The Shockers fell to Houston, 72-64, on Wednesday, one game short of the championship.
The loss comes off a historic win for Wichita State on Tuesday. The Shockers beat the South Florida Bulls, 65-53. It was the first time in the American Championship’s history that a No. 1 seed suffered a loss.
