Shocker women fall to Houston in semifinal round of AAC tournament

Wichita State basketball
Wichita State basketball(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State women’s basketball team played a tough game, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Cougars.

The Shockers fell to Houston, 72-64, on Wednesday, one game short of the championship.

The loss comes off a historic win for Wichita State on Tuesday. The Shockers beat the South Florida Bulls, 65-53. It was the first time in the American Championship’s history that a No. 1 seed suffered a loss.

