Wet start to the day, then some sun

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day with areas of light rain and drizzle rolling through south central Kansas. Expect the showers to come to a halt by 10 am with some peaks of sun by late afternoon.

After a dry Friday, another storm system will move across the state on Saturday. Like today, the weekend weather maker also looks wet with no sign of wintry precipitation. The better chance of rain will occur over southern and eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening.

Clouds will keep most of Kansas in the 40s and lower 50s today, but a return to sunshine tomorrow will take highs well into the 50s. Near normal temperatures in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday will be followed by a cooler Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead… the middle of next week is starting to look interesting as much warmer temperatures in the 70s may be followed showers, storms, and then a big temperature drop by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain/drizzle in the morning; then clearing skies. Wind: NE/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 54.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-15. High: 55.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 58. Cloudy; afternoon rain showers.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 53. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 49. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 26. High: 58. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 72. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

