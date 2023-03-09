Wet start to the day, then some sun

Temps top-out in the 50s later today
rain chances
rain chances(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day with areas of light rain and drizzle rolling through south central Kansas. Expect the showers to come to a halt by 10 am with some peaks of sun by late afternoon.

After a dry Friday, another storm system will move across the state on Saturday. Like today, the weekend weather maker also looks wet with no sign of wintry precipitation. The better chance of rain will occur over southern and eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening.

Clouds will keep most of Kansas in the 40s and lower 50s today, but a return to sunshine tomorrow will take highs well into the 50s. Near normal temperatures in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday will be followed by a cooler Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead… the middle of next week is starting to look interesting as much warmer temperatures in the 70s may be followed showers, storms, and then a big temperature drop by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain/drizzle in the morning; then clearing skies. Wind: NE/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 54.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-15. High: 55.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 58. Cloudy; afternoon rain showers.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 53. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 49. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 26. High: 58. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 72. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

police lights
Woman injured in stabbing at Salina Walmart, man arrested
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
Jennifer McDonald of Jenny Dawn Cellars
Jenny Dawn Cellars closing in downtown Wichita to find new location
The Big 12 Tournament is set to tip off Wednesday evening in Kansas City.
Big 12 Tournament tips off Wednesday in Kansas City

Latest News

Chances for light rain and some snow in the northwest
Some drizzle and snow possible early Thursday
What to expect in Kansas tonight.
Calmer wind but continued cool on Wednesday
Forecast high temperatures Wednesday.
Cloudy and cool Wednesday, showers return overnight
Rain on the way.
Round 1 of rain starts today