LIVE: Wichita North unveils look of new mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - North High School will reveal the school’s new RedHawks logo during an all-school assembly on Thursday.

North High graduate Bill Gardner designed the new logo and will be part of the reveal ceremony.

Last fall, North High School students, staff, alumni and future students were given the opportunity to vote on the school’s new mascot after the Board of Education voted to change the mascot name in February 2021.

