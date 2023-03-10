Barton County authorities looking for 52-time offender who fled accident scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Chism, who has been booked into the county jail 52 times, is wanted after he fled the scene of an accident that injured two people on Thursday.

Authorities say Chism was driving a blue Dodge Caravan westbound in the 3600 block of Railroad Avenue in Great Bend when he crossed left of center and hit a vehicle driven by Amanda Staub of Hudson. The accident happened Thursday night at around 8:45.

Staub and a passenger, Mart Schlotthauer of Great Bend, were taken to the hospital in Great Bend, and Staub was later transported to a hospital in Wichita. Chism allegedly fled the scene.

Sheriffs are looking for Chism on potential charges of leaving the scene of an accident and other crimes. Chism was on Community Corrections at the time of the accident. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

