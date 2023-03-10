Independent assessment of Wichita Police Department released

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita just posted the final report of review that looked into the Wichita Police Department and city manager’s office handling of an inappropriate text message investigation involving officers and Wichita firefighters

The review, conducted by a third-party company, Jensen Hughes, focused on seven key areas - management and organization, promotional processes, organizational culture, code of conduct, internal affairs and discipline, best practices for citizen review boards and relationships between WPD, human resources and the law department regarding disciplinary actions.

