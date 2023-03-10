Cold but quiet morning across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet, but much colder morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel a few degrees lower when you factor in the wind. Despite increasing clouds this afternoon, temperatures should climb into the near normal lower to middle 50s.

After a dry Friday, another storm system will move across the state on Saturday. Like the last one, the weekend weather maker also looks wet with no sign of wintry precipitation. The better chance of rain will occur over southern and eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening.

After the rain moves out, colder temperatures come back to Kansas on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s on Sunday will be replaced by highs in the upper 40s, or ten degrees below normal on Monday.

Looking ahead… the middle of next week is starting to look interesting as much warmer temperatures in the 70s may be followed showers, storms, and then a big temperature drop by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; areas of drizzle and a few showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 60.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 53. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 25. High: 49. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 28. High: 59. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 72. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 65. Increasing clouds; afternoon storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com