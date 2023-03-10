Cold but quiet morning across Kansas

Temperature trends in Wichita.
Temperature trends in Wichita.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet, but much colder morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel a few degrees lower when you factor in the wind. Despite increasing clouds this afternoon, temperatures should climb into the near normal lower to middle 50s.

After a dry Friday, another storm system will move across the state on Saturday. Like the last one, the weekend weather maker also looks wet with no sign of wintry precipitation. The better chance of rain will occur over southern and eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening.

After the rain moves out, colder temperatures come back to Kansas on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s on Sunday will be replaced by highs in the upper 40s, or ten degrees below normal on Monday.

Looking ahead… the middle of next week is starting to look interesting as much warmer temperatures in the 70s may be followed showers, storms, and then a big temperature drop by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; areas of drizzle and a few showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 60.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 53. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 25. High: 49. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 28. High: 59. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 72. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 65. Increasing clouds; afternoon storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KU Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out remainder of Big 12 tourney with illness
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Man arrested after multi-county chase in southwest Kansas
Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones from the movie "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the...
Harrison Ford sightings around Wichita
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Nurses at Via Christi St. Joseph vote to unionize
K-State football players end boycott after university addresses concerns about racism on campus.
Three high school seniors earn K-State’s Presidential Scholarship

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet
Signs present that dining-out prices could be easing
Reno County farm tractor
Reno County farmer out about $70K after family farm burglarized
12 News reporter Branden Stitt speaks with a farmer in Reno County who reported about a $70K...
Reno County farmer out $70K after family farm burglarized
Leo Wehrli
Rossville student in “dawg fight” against cancer