Harrison Ford sightings around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is known for a lot of things. This week, it was a celebrity sighting.

Actor and well-known pilot Harrison Ford has been spotted at several popular eateries around town.

First Mile Kitchen shared a photo on Tuesday of Harrison with a group of diners.

“Mr. Harrison hung out with us tonight! Unreal. My brother and family are the biggest Star Wars fans,” reads the post.

Then on Thursday, Wichita Life ICT shared a photo of Ford at Homegrown with the owner Jon Rolph.

Being a pilot, Ford is known to frequent the Air Capital of the World for flight training, If you see him, he appears nice enough to snap a photo. So, just say hello.

