Harrison Ford sightings around Wichita

Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones from the movie "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the...
Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones from the movie "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."(Lucasfilm via MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is known for a lot of things. This week, it was a celebrity sighting.

Actor and well-known pilot Harrison Ford has been spotted at several popular eateries around town.

First Mile Kitchen shared a photo on Tuesday of Harrison with a group of diners.

“Mr. Harrison hung out with us tonight! Unreal. My brother and family are the biggest Star Wars fans,” reads the post.

Then on Thursday, Wichita Life ICT shared a photo of Ford at Homegrown with the owner Jon Rolph.

Being a pilot, Ford is known to frequent the Air Capital of the World for flight training, If you see him, he appears nice enough to snap a photo. So, just say hello.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KU Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out remainder of Big 12 tourney with illness
Salina police arrested 71-year-old Kenneth Smith for attempted first-degree murder after he's...
Salina police stabbing victim recovering, suspect in jail without bond
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
Jennifer McDonald of Jenny Dawn Cellars
Jenny Dawn Cellars closing in downtown Wichita to find new location

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph
Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph vote to unionize
Special Ed class
Kansas governor tours special education center in Butler County
Empty classroom in a Wichita-area school district.
Special ed funding at forefront as governor visits Butler County interlocal
Slight rain chance on Saturday
Limited weekend rain chance; mild weather stays