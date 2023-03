WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in a Wichita hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Wichita. This happened a little after 7:30 p.m. Thursday near 21st Street North and North Parkwood Lane, between Oliver and Woodlawn.

