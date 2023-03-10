Reno County farmer out $70K after family farm burglarized

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Reno County farmer is out about $70,000 after the family farm was burglarized while the family slept. Now, the farmer is working even harder to try and replace what was lost so the farm can continue to operate.

The farm along Langdon Road was quiet, until Monday night. The farmer who lives and works on the property, wishing to remain anonymous, has a warning for the next potential burglar who thinks they’ve found an easy target.

“This is God’s country. We shouldn’t be having to deal with this in the middle of the United States,” the farmer said.

He said he was rattled when the crime happened.

“This probably happened around midnight Monday and just cleaned out anything that had resale value, pawnshop value,” he said.

Some of what the farmer lost, he said, is nearly impossible to regain.

“Most farmers have a 4% return on investment. That means if I have a $60,000 loss or more, I’ve got to gross about [$1.5 million] in gross wages to pay for what happened here in two hours.

Some items likely can’t be replaced.

“Some have sentimental value. It’s gonna be hard to replace,” he said

The farmer said if the burglary happened early in his career, he’d likely be unable to continue. He shared a message for the thief or (thieves) that stole the thousands of dollars worth of tools and items that meant a lot to him.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this burglary, along with numerous others in the county. At this point, the investigation hasn’t led to an arrest.

“They should understand what’s gonna happen if this continues. They will slip up. There will not be a trial at that point,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com