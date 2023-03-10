Reports: Chiefs great Otis Taylor dead at 80

Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs gets some comforting words from the assistant coach on...
Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs gets some comforting words from the assistant coach on the sidelines during the Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. Taylor is one of the stars of the Chiefs, but the Green Bay Packers won the game 35-10.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, died Friday at age 80, according to multiple reports. Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian said he confirmed Taylor’s death with a family friend. Taylor had been battling Parkinson’s disease.

Taylor played with the Chiefs from 1965-75 and helped the team win Super Bowl IV following the 1969 season.

Taylor is considered the greatest wide receiver in Chiefs history, led the NFL with 11 touchdowns in 1967 and led the league with 1,110 receiving yards in 1971. He was a favorite target of quarterback Len Dawson, another Chiefs legend, who died in August at 87.

This year, Taylor was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he did not advance as a finalist.

