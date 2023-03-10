Reports: Chiefs great Otis Taylor dead at 80

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, died Friday at age 80, according to multiple reports. Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian said he confirmed Taylor’s death with a family friend. Taylor had been battling Parkinson’s disease.

Friend of family confirms Otis Taylor has died. May his family find peace after its extraordinary effort to care for him over nearly last 20 years.

Column on his life and legacy from last year when he had one last chance at Hall of Fame while alive: https://t.co/gnwt51lDV1 — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) March 10, 2023

Taylor played with the Chiefs from 1965-75 and helped the team win Super Bowl IV following the 1969 season.

Taylor is considered the greatest wide receiver in Chiefs history, led the NFL with 11 touchdowns in 1967 and led the league with 1,110 receiving yards in 1971. He was a favorite target of quarterback Len Dawson, another Chiefs legend, who died in August at 87.

This year, Taylor was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he did not advance as a finalist.

