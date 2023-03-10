Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 7 1/2-year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday after an investigation into illegal activity.

Victor Garcia, a Detention Deputy employed by the county since July 2015, was arrested on three felony charges related to unlawful acts concerning computers. Wichita Police detectives believe Garcia knowingly exceeded the limits of authorization to damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network or any other property.

Garcia has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

