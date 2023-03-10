Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested

Victor Garcia.
Victor Garcia.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 7 1/2-year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday after an investigation into illegal activity.

Victor Garcia, a Detention Deputy employed by the county since July 2015, was arrested on three felony charges related to unlawful acts concerning computers. Wichita Police detectives believe Garcia knowingly exceeded the limits of authorization to damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network or any other property.

Garcia has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KU Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out remainder of Big 12 tourney with illness
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Man arrested after multi-county chase in southwest Kansas
Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones from the movie "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the...
Harrison Ford sightings around Wichita
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Nurses at Via Christi St. Joseph vote to unionize
K-State football players end boycott after university addresses concerns about racism on campus.
Three high school seniors earn K-State’s Presidential Scholarship

Latest News

Sport Burger Drive-In
Signs point to easing prices for dining out
Watching Your Wallet
Signs present that dining-out prices could be easing
Reno County farm tractor
Reno County farmer out about $70K after family farm burglarized
12 News reporter Branden Stitt speaks with a farmer in Reno County who reported about a $70K...
Reno County farmer out $70K after family farm burglarized