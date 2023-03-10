Signs point to easing prices for dining out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ve probably noticed surging prices for eating out over the past several months. A quick lunch can cost $12 to $15 now. It’s a challenge not only for consumers, but businesses, too.

There are, however, signs that prices for dining out could be steadying -- or even dropping. But to move forward, we must first go back...

...to lunchtime sometime in the past few months. You might have forgotten to bring something home -- and you might be surprised by how much it can cost to grab a bite from a local drive-thru.

At Sport Burger on Hillside, owners Ronald and Connie Williams have been grilling up hamburgers for more than 20 years. They’ve seen prices for a meal increase significantly over that time. It’s been even more drastic in the past couple years, as the Williamses have had to raise prices a bit to account for inflation.

“Once in 2020 and then we had to do it again in late 2021,” Ronald Williams said. “We raised (prices) during 2020, (then in) 2021 things got out of control so you have to raise your food prices a lot more. Hopefully we’re going to stay put.”

Fortunately for the Williamses, their meat supplier has kept prices down for about five years. Additionally, cost on commodities is easing. Prices for onions, cheese and vegetable oil have been dropping.

The National Restaurant Association says consumer prices increased 6 percent between January 2022 and January 2023. Full-service restaurant menu prices rose about 8 percent during that period, while prices for limited-service meals and snacks were up nearly 7 percent.

Ronald Williams hopes food costs continue to go down and customers keep showing up.

“That’s why I don’t want it to go up any more,” he said. “Inflation, hopefully, will slow down and prices will go down. It’s going to be better for everybody if prices stabilize for a bit.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com