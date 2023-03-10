Special ed funding at forefront as governor visits Butler County interlocal

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday took her ongoing effort to see the state fully fund special education to Butler County. Her budget calls for increasing funding for the next five years to reach the full level. Kansas hasn’t fully funded special education, as set by state law, in more than a decade.

Earlier this week, a House committee moved forward with a bill that adds a one-time increase of $72 million to special education. However, that’s only the first year of Kelly’s proposed five years of incremental increases. The funding is tied to a bill creating an education savings account program in Kansas where state funds could be used for qualifying students to attend nonpublic schooling options. Public school advocates oppose this plan.

Outside El Dorado, the Butler County Special Education Interlocal runs a vocational training program for students with disabilities. The program provides job training and teaches life skills.

“They might not have a chance to do any like college, but they have a chance to do stuff here,” student Leslie Rynott said.

On Thursday, Kelly visited with students at the Butler County Special Education Interlocal. The interlocal’s director, April Hilyard, said the program for vocational training and many other services the interlocal provides require state funding. She said they’ve increased the number of students receiving services.

“Special education funding is about investing in what’s important, and in my opinion, people are important, people of all ability levels. They all deserve the opportunity to be successful,” Hilyard said.

Looking at the House committee’s plan tying special education funding to the bill creating the education savings account program, Kelly said she’s prefer addressing the funding considerations separately.

“I would like that (special education funding) bill to be taken out of that bill that it’s currently in and put into the education budget or in the overall budget where it belongs,” Kelly said.

Kansas Representative Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, said it’s common to tie policies together in a bill. Most of the bill the House committee advanced focuses on creating the education savings account program.

Establish an account that is equal to base aid in Kansas, which is approximately $5,000,” Williams said.

Williams said the state treasurer’s office would administer funding and a state board would provide oversight.

Williams discussed challenges for Kansas students and said it’s important to look at individual needs and consider that different students may succeed in different learning environments.

“And that’s what this program is trying to provide,” she said of the education savings account program.

Opponents call what’s planned in the bill a type of school voucher program. The Kansas Association of School Boards, one of the public education groups against the program, say a top concern is that there’s no state oversight to ensure educational needs are met.

“As to whether those schools were teaching kids to the standards, whether they were teaching kids at all, whether they were teaching kids with special needs who have legal mandates and legal rights under federal and state law,” said Kansas Association of School Boards President Leah Fliter. So, it really is, I call it kind of wild, wild west. "

Another part of the bill moved forward by the House committee requires a one-time increase in teacher salaries. The bill still needs to be debated before the Full House. This could happen as early as next week.

