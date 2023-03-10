Spotty rain at best for Saturday

Amounts will be light; chilly north breeze for all
It won't amount to very much at all
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another fast-moving system will come into the Plains early Saturday, and although there will be some rain with it, it won’t amount to more than just a trace for most areas. There will be no ice or snow and road conditions will be just fine throughout the weekend.

Look for the wind to pick up overnight with lows falling into the 30s. Some drizzle should develop in central and northern Kansas early Saturday. Plenty of clouds will cover the state, but chances for any rain will be extremely hit and miss. During the afternoon, strong north winds will return to central and western Kansas, and most of the state will have highs in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds begin to move out later Saturday night as the wind starts backing down.

It will be a little colder on Sunday with highs in the 40s. There will be much less wind for the day.

A fairly big warm up is on the way for next week, and by the middle of the week, highs will reach the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; areas of drizzle late. Wind: SE 10-25; gusty. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; areas of drizzle in the morning. Wind: SE/N 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 52 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 27 Becoming mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 39 Mostly sunny; windy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 50 Turning mostly cloudy; evening and overnight rain.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 32 AM mix, then partly cloudy and breezy.

