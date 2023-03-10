Wichita BOE selects new USD 259 superintendent

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At a special session Friday afternoon, USD 259 Board of Education president Sheril Logan moved to select Kelly Bielefeld as the next superintendent of Wichita Public Schools. Bielefeld will replace replace Dr. Alicia Thompson, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Bielefeld spoke at the meeting to accept the position. Pending contract approval, he will start on July 1.

Bielefeld is USD 259′s executive director of college and career readiness. He was chosen from what the BOE deemed a strong group of internal applicants. He joined the district in 2020.

