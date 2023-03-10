Wichita police search for 2 vehicles linked to critical injury hit-and-run

Wichita police are asking for the public's help to identify the drivers of these two vehicles...
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to identify the drivers of these two vehicles iinked to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with critical injuries.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 54-year-old man with critical injuries.

Police said around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to 21st and Parkwood for an injury accident involving a pedestrian. Officers arrived to find the 54-year-old man conscious and breathing. He was taken to the local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the investigation revealed that the man was walking across 21st Street to the south when he was struck by Silver KIA Optima with Colorado plate BGGK55 traveling westbound, the man landed in eastbound traffic where he was then struck by a maroon 2007 Ford Focus with Kansas plate 337RNB that was traveling eastbound. Both vehicles left the scene and continued traveling in their respective directions.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating these vehicles as well as the owners and drivers of the vehicles.

If you know anything about this case, contact Detective McCluskey at 316-350-3685 or email him at jmccluskey@wichita.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282

