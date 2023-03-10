Wichita State hammers Tulsa in AAC Tournament opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWCH) - The Wichita State men’s basketball team advanced out of the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, breaking the game open in the second half to cruise past Tulsa, 81-63. The Shockers outscored the Golden Hurricane 51-38 in the second half, but led by as much as 25 on a couple occasions inside the final 10 minutes.

Wichita State came out strong, scoring the game’s first 10 points. However, the Shockers were flat for much of the first 20 minutes, never surrendering a lead, but allowing Tulsa to stay in it. Wichita State used a balanced scoring attack and tightened up its defensive effort to keep the 5-24 Golden Hurricane from pushing for the upset. Kenny Pohto, James Rojas and Jaron Pierre Jr. each scored 13 for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. scored 10. Off the bench, Wichita State’s leading scorer, Jaykwon Walton, chipped in 11.

In all, 11 of 12 Shockers who saw action Thursday evening contributed in the scoring column.

Wichita State, now 17-14 overall, plays Tulane at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinal round. That game will be aired on ESPNU.

