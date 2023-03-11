Boot Hill Casino opens sportsbook as March heats up

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a busy first six months for sports betting in Kansas, and a busy few weeks are expected ahead with NCAA March Madness.

This is the first year Kansans can do more than fill out brackets for the NCAA tournament. Now, they can legally bet on college games.

“Wichita, Kansas, Kansas State, they’re all good. Texas. They’re all going. It’s going to be fun to watch everyone,” said Kansas sports bettor, Lynn Deinen.

The Boot Hill Casino and Resort held a ribbon cutting Friday for its new physical sportsbook. It’s a partnership with DraftKings, which by share of bets placed, is the largest platform in the state.

“It’s a great opportunity for us out here in Dodge City to drive tourism and the items that the Kansas Expanded Lottery Act were supposed to drive,” said Chris Reedy, Bulter National Corporation Vice President.

In the first six months of legalized sports betting, numbers from the Kansas Lottery show that of the more than $1.1 billion wagered, $453 million was through DraftKings.

“This gives smart sports fans, which there are so many of them now, even more added ways to get excited about it. To feel like they can take their knowledge and apply it in a way they might make them a little money but also just gives them a little added rooting interest,” said Mike Golic Jr., DraftKings Podcast host and football analyst.

It’s one of the biggest sports events each year.

“You look at the Kansas basketball standpoint of this, they make up about 10 percent of the handles nationwide on Draft Kings, but about 49 percent here in the state,” said Golic Jr.

Kansas’ share of sports betting in the first six months totaled about $2.7 million.

The state offers help for problem gambling by calling 1-800-GAMBLING or at ksgamblinghelp.com.

