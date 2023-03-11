CBS Sports: Shockers part ways with head coach Isaac Brown

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown looks on in a 83-52 win over Newman on November 2, 2022, at Charles Koch Arena(Matt Henderson)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A CBS Sports college basketball insider reported Saturday Wichita State has parted ways with Shockers head coach Isaac Brown.

A Tweet from insider Jon Rothstein said a source confirmed Brown is no longer head coach. This comes after the Shockers lost Friday in the quarterfinals of the AAC conference tournament. The team ended the season with a 17-15 record.

Brown held a record of 48-34 with the Shockers in three seasons and also appeared in one NCAA Tournament.

