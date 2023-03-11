CBS Sports: Shockers part ways with head coach Isaac Brown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A CBS Sports college basketball insider reported Saturday Wichita State has parted ways with Shockers head coach Isaac Brown.

A Tweet from insider Jon Rothstein said a source confirmed Brown is no longer head coach. This comes after the Shockers lost Friday in the quarterfinals of the AAC conference tournament. The team ended the season with a 17-15 record.

Brown held a record of 48-34 with the Shockers in three seasons and also appeared in one NCAA Tournament.

12 News is working on getting more information.

