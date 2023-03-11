Cloudy and breezy today- a few sprinkles possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A low pressure weather system and cold front will move through Kansas today and tonight with spotty light rain and drizzle possible, but we are not expected travel issues or a washout.

The winds will be shifting as this weather system moves through from south to north and will be gusty through the afternoon. Gusts 30-40 mph will be possible. Clouds stick around through the afternoon- making it feel chilly for mid-March. Cold tonight with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds will hang around across western Kansas on Sunday with skies becoming partly cloudy for central and eastern Kansas. Highs will mainly be in the 40s with low 50s across the southern part of the state. Less wind, but still a notable breeze through Sunday afternoon. Chilly March weather continues for the start of the week, however a warming trend begins Tuesday and continues through Wednesday. Highs approaching the 70s and low 80s on Wednesday afternoon. Our next weather system moves in Thursday with a chance of rain and colder air returning to the area through the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

