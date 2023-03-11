Cool again Sunday

Highs in the 40s to near 50
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
By Peyton Sanders and Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool weather will continue for the next few days.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s to near 50.

Monday will be cool again with highs remaining in the 40s. Warmer weather will return starting on Tuesday when highs will reach the 50s to near 60.

Highs will reach the 60s and 70s on Wednesday with gusty south winds.

Our next storm system will bring a chance of rain and snow on Thursday. Rain is expected over eastern Kansas with some snow over western and northern Kansas.

Behind this system, it will turn cooler again for the end of the week with highs returning to the 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 51

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 23

Mon: High: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 27 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 53 Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 26 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

