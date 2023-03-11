One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirms one person is critically injured following a shooting in southwest Wichita.
Dispatch reports the shooting happened at 2100 Block of W. 31st on Saturday just before 5 p.m.
12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
