Paddy Day Parade returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of Wichita’s most beloved traditions is back.

The Delano Paddy Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 11 in the Delano District. It starts at noon.

The Wichita Police Department shared a series of road closures associated with the parade which will begin at the intersection of Douglas and McLean and travel down to Seneca.

The day-long event will run from 10 a.m. to p.m. and include a food truck rally, kids corner, and street party.

