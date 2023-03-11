Paddy Day Parade returns to Wichita

St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of Wichita’s most beloved traditions is back.

The Delano Paddy Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 11 in the Delano District. It starts at noon.

The Wichita Police Department shared a series of road closures associated with the parade which will begin at the intersection of Douglas and McLean and travel down to Seneca.

The day-long event will run from 10 a.m. to p.m. and include a food truck rally, kids corner, and street party.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KU Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out remainder of Big 12 tourney with illness
Victor Garcia.
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
12 News reporter Branden Stitt speaks with a farmer in Reno County who reported about a $70K...
Reno County farmer out $70K after family farm burglarized
Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones from the movie "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the...
Harrison Ford sightings around Wichita
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Man arrested after multi-county chase in southwest Kansas

Latest News

A Pawnee County jury convicted 39-year-old Justin Hammond on five counts of child sex crimes...
Pawnee County man convicted of child sex crimes
Stingray Cove at the Sedgwick County Zoo reopened to visitors this week.
Stingray Cove reopens to visitors at Sedgwick County Zoo
Blast Off Bay
Ways to enjoy your spring break in Wichita
Blast Off Bay
Spring break staycationing