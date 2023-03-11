Pawnee County man convicted of child sex crimes

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) – A Pawnee County jury convicted 39-year-old Justin Hammond on Friday of having sexual relations with a teenager.

Hammond faced a total of nine counts, he was found guilty on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child. At the time of the crimes, the victim was 14 or 15 years old.

The crimes were alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County between July 8, 2018, and December 15, 2018. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) handled the investigation following a referral by the Pawnee County Sheriff. Hammond testified on his own behalf at trial.

Following the trial, Hammond was ordered to register as a sex offender, and he was taken into the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff.

Hammond faces a presumptive prison sentence between 59 months and 247 months in prison, depending on his criminal history.

