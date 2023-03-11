Stingray Cove reopens to visitors at Sedgwick County Zoo

Stingray Cove at the Sedgwick County Zoo reopened to visitors this week.
Stingray Cove at the Sedgwick County Zoo reopened to visitors this week.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the Sedgwick County Zoo’s newest attractions re-opens after some renovations.

Stingray Cove allows people a chance to look at and even touch a variety of rays and small sharks.

The zoo says stingrays are social animals, and they enjoy attention and being touched.

“You can also get occasionally splashed by a few of them, just because they like to mess with us just as much as we like to see what they’re doing. As long you treat them nice, they’re going to keep coming back for more attention,” said visitor Skyler Barker.

Tickets to the cove are $5 and $4 for members. You can feed the rays for an extra $2.

