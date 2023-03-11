Teen killed in Harvey County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenager is dead following a two-vehicle accident in northern Harvey County Friday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol around 1:09 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on K-15 between NE 48th and 60th streets when it left the road briefly to the right for an unknown reason, overcorrected to the left, and entered a broadside skid. A 2016 Ford Escape was traveling north on K-15 when the Honda entered its lane. The SUV tried to avoid the car, and the two collided, entering the east ditch.

The driver of the Honda Accord, identified as 19-year-old Lillyan Grace Koehn, of Wichita, died in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle. The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KU Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out remainder of Big 12 tourney with illness
Victor Garcia.
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
12 News reporter Branden Stitt speaks with a farmer in Reno County who reported about a $70K...
Reno County farmer out $70K after family farm burglarized
Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones from the movie "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the...
Harrison Ford sightings around Wichita
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Man arrested after multi-county chase in southwest Kansas

Latest News

City Of Wichita
Independent assessment of Wichita Police Department released
It won't amount to very much at all
Spotty rain at best for Saturday
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to identify the drivers of these two vehicles...
Wichita police search for 2 vehicles linked to critical injury hit-and-run
The authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri, not far from...
Death investigation underway following search in wooded area of Gladstone