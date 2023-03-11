Teen killed in Harvey County crash

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenager is dead following a two-vehicle accident in northern Harvey County Friday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol around 1:09 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on K-15 between NE 48th and 60th streets when it left the road briefly to the right for an unknown reason, overcorrected to the left, and entered a broadside skid. A 2016 Ford Escape was traveling north on K-15 when the Honda entered its lane. The SUV tried to avoid the car, and the two collided, entering the east ditch.

The driver of the Honda Accord, identified as 19-year-old Lillyan Grace Koehn, of Wichita, died in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle. The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com