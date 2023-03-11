Tulane defeats Wichita State 82-76 in AAC quarterfinal

Tulane guard Jalen Cook (3) moves the ball down court in the second half of an NCAA college...
Tulane guard Jalen Cook (3) moves the ball down court in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Houston won 80-60. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Cross had 24 points in Tulane’s 82-76 win over Wichita State on Friday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The Green Wave, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded Memphis in Saturday’s semifinals.

Cross added 13 rebounds for the Green Wave (19-10). Jaylen Forbes scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. R.J. McGee shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Craig Porter Jr. finished with 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals for the Shockers (16-14). Wichita State also got 14 points and two blocks from James Rojas. In addition, Jaykwon Walton finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Tulane went into halftime ahead of Wichita State 46-40. Cross scored 14 points in the half. Cross led Tulane with 10 second-half points.

