Ways to enjoy your spring break in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With spring break here and prices on airfare and gas still high, many people may be looking for fun ways to keep their family entertained here at home.

Some staycation ideas for the Wichita area, spring break has finally arrived for many students, including those here in Wichita. For the parents watching this, you might be thinking, what is there to do around here, if we can’t get out of town next week? There are plenty of options here in the Air Capitol.

From parades and zoo exhibits to water parks, Wichita has a lot going for it for spring break.

Kathy Spillman runs Wichita on the Cheap, a website dedicated to saving money on adventures right here at home.

She said the idea of a “staycation” is becoming more popular.

“Especially with traveling, airlines right now, lots of delays, lots of cancellations. I think the number of staycations is a lot higher this year than it has been in the past,” said Spillman.

If you want to spend time by the water, Blastoff Bay in Goddard recently opened. Stingray Cove at the Sedgwick County Zoo officially welcomed visitors this week.

When it comes to staying close to home and saving some money, Spillman says to make it an adventure and explore what’s in your backyard.

“Get out of your regular routine. go to a different part of town you’re not used to, go to a new restaurant. Make it a new experience and get out of your normal box and go experience something new,” said Spillman.

