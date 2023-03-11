Where’s Shane? At Harman Arena with the Wichita Wings

The Wichita Wings will be playing the New Mexico Runners at Hartman Arena this weekend.
By Shane Konicki and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Soccer fans! Friday morning, Shane hit the field to get a look at the Wichita Wings’ upcoming game.

The Wichita Wings will be playing the New Mexico Runners at Hartman Arena on Saturday, March 11.

Ahead of the matchup, Shane grabbed details and a few goals with the Wichita soccer team.

You can find more info at www.wichitawingssoccer.com/news/next-home-game.

