Chilly today and Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the wake of a cold front that moved through Kansas yesterday, chilly weather has moved back into the state. The chilly air will stick around through Monday with highs in the 40s, then a warming trend into the middle of the week.

“March-weather-Madness, temperature roller-coaster ride”; call it what you want. It’s pretty typical this time of year to see big swings in temperature and weather conditions as we transition from Winter to Spring. Temperatures will remain below normal through Tuesday, transitioning to above normal (58 degrees- average mid March high for Wichita) Wednesday and Thursday- “Spring-like”. The next weather system sends us back to feeling more like Winter by Thursday afternoon, with temperatures dropping from the mid 60s to the mid 30s. The chilly air will stick around through next weekend. Our rain and snow chances will increase on Thursday too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. A bit breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 49

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 23

Tomorrow: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. High: 43

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 27

Tue: High: 53 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 40 Windy- Partly cloudy and much warmer.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 53 Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with temperatures falling through afternoon.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 26 Partly cloudy, much colder. Breezy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 23 Partly cloudy- still cool.

