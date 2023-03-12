Chilly today and Monday

Breezy with highs in the 40s
Chilly through Tuesday
Chilly through Tuesday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the wake of a cold front that moved through Kansas yesterday, chilly weather has moved back into the state. The chilly air will stick around through Monday with highs in the 40s, then a warming trend into the middle of the week.

“March-weather-Madness, temperature roller-coaster ride”; call it what you want. It’s pretty typical this time of year to see big swings in temperature and weather conditions as we transition from Winter to Spring. Temperatures will remain below normal through Tuesday, transitioning to above normal (58 degrees- average mid March high for Wichita) Wednesday and Thursday- “Spring-like”. The next weather system sends us back to feeling more like Winter by Thursday afternoon, with temperatures dropping from the mid 60s to the mid 30s. The chilly air will stick around through next weekend. Our rain and snow chances will increase on Thursday too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. A bit breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 49

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 23

Tomorrow: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. High: 43

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 27

Tue: High: 53 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 40 Windy- Partly cloudy and much warmer.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 53 Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with temperatures falling through afternoon.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 26 Partly cloudy, much colder. Breezy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 23 Partly cloudy- still cool.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

police lights
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown looks on in a 83-52 win over Newman on November 2, 2022,...
Shockers part ways with head coach Isaac Brown
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen killed in Harvey County crash
Victor Garcia.
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
A Pawnee County jury convicted 39-year-old Justin Hammond on five counts of child sex crimes...
Pawnee County man convicted of child sex crimes

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Cool again Sunday
Clouds and a few sprinkles- breezy
Cloudy and breezy today- a few sprinkles possible
Temperature trends in Wichita.
Cold but quiet morning across Kansas
rain chances
Wet start to the day, then some sun