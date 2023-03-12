Cool Monday, warmer midweek

Highs in the 40s Monday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders and Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again on Monday before warmer weather returns midweek.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the lower 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will start to get warmer on Tuesday as gusty south winds bring in warmer air. Highs will reach the 50s.

60s and 70s are expected on Wednesday as gusty south winds continue. The warmer weather will arrive ahead of our next storm system that will move into the state on Thursday.

Scattered rain showers will develop over eastern Kansas with some snow over western and northern Kansas. Some light snow accumulation will be possible, but this will not be a major winter storm.

Cooler temperatures will return with the arrival of the storm system on Thursday with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s during the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel colder.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 23

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 45

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 25

Tue: High: 53 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 53 Scattered showers and windy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 25 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 24 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

