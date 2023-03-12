K-State earns 3rd seed in Big Dance

K-State Wildcats
K-State Wildcats(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A team picked to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 continues to blow away preseason expectations as one of the postseason’s top 12 teams by seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats, within the top 15 of the national rankings for most of the regular season, will look to claw their way to the ultimate prize as the East No. 3 seed, with a journey beginning March 17 against Montana St.

If the Wildcats survive the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, they’ll move on to the regional semifinal (Sweet 16) and final (Elite 8) in New York City. The 2023 Final Four is set for April 1 and 3 in Houston.

