Kansas earns No. 1 seed in quest for repeat championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In its quest for a repeat rock chalk championship, the University of Kansas opens the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa. The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the West Region, opening play on March 16 against Howard, the region’s No. 16 seed.

If the Jayhawks survive the first two rounds of the tournament in Iowa, they’ll move on to the regional semifinal (Sweet 16) and final (Elite 8) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2023 Final Four is set for April 1 and 3 in Houston.

