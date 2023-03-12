Train derails in McPherson, starting grass fire and leaking denatured alcohol

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning, starting a small grass fire and leaking denatured alcohol, McPherson County Communications said Sunday.

Denatured alcohol is ethanol containing toxic substances such as methanol, acetone, or gasoline. Common products containing denatured alcohol include household cleaning products, fuels, and hand sanitizers, as well as other industrial products.

McPherson’s communications department said the leak is “no threat to the community.”

The derailment happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday near the 1200 block of S. Main.

The grass fire was put out by the McPherson Fire Department. Emergency responders and police are also helping clean up and contain the leak.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com