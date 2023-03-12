UPDATE: Bill Self discharged from hospital, will join team for March Madness

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday and has returned to his home in Lawrence. Kansas Athletics said he is looking forward to rejoining the team this week.

Please see below for a statement from the University of Kansas Health System: 

“KU Coach Bill Self was discharged from The University of Kansas Health System today in good condition. He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.” – University of Kansas Health System

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received. I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.” – Coach Bill Self

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

police lights
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown looks on in a 83-52 win over Newman on November 2, 2022,...
Shockers part ways with head coach Isaac Brown
Victor Garcia.
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen killed in Harvey County crash
A Pawnee County jury convicted 39-year-old Justin Hammond on five counts of child sex crimes...
Pawnee County man convicted of child sex crimes

Latest News

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots under pressure from Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu (1) during...
No. 7 Texas rolls past No. 3 Kansas 76-56 for Big 12 title
Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) dunks the ball during the first half of the NCAA college...
Jayhawks hope to have Bill Self back for NCAA title defense
Tulane guard Jalen Cook (3) moves the ball down court in the second half of an NCAA college...
Tulane defeats Wichita State 82-76 in AAC quarterfinal
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 3 Kansas beats Iowa State, 71-58, moves to Big 12 title game