4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirms four people are injured and one person is critically injured after a crash in south Wichita.
Dispatch confirms the crash happened near E. 43rd St. S. & S. Broadway at 9:43 p.m. Sunday.
12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.
