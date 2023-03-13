4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirms four people are injured and one person is critically injured after a crash in south Wichita.

Dispatch confirms the crash happened near E. 43rd St. S. & S. Broadway at 9:43 p.m. Sunday.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

