ATF announces partnership with Wichita State to fight gun crimes

The Crime Gun Intelligence Center of Excellence will be a model for the use of crime gun intelligence (CGI) in supporting law enforcement agencies nationwide.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was at Wichita State University on Monday to announce a partnership a partnership to fight gun crimes across the U.S.

Last June, the ATF said it would be establishing a Crime Gun Intelligence Center of Excellence, an endeavor projected to create 100 jobs.

“The future against fighting violent crime in this country is going to come straight through Wichita and specifically through Wichita State,” said ATF Director Steven Dettelbach.

The center will not only serve as a national model of support to law enforcement agencies across the U.S., but it will also provide unique applied learning opportunities to WSU students, including teaching them to process evidence and generate intelligence, as well as how to use the cutting-edge investigative processes now seen in the criminal justice field.

“It’s pleasing to me when we bring a program to Wichita State and we’re doing something at Wichita State that increases the opportunity for or students,” said Sen. Jerry Moran. “And we’re not only educating students but creating career opportunities for them here.”

The Center of Excellence will serve as a second National Correlation Center for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. NIBIN is the only national network that allows for the 3D imaging and comparison of ballistic evidence recovered from crime scenes. The current NIBIN National Correlation and Training Center, located in Huntsville, Ala., conducts approximately 1,700 correlations per day for law enforcement agencies nationwide, according to the ATF.

“We’re trying to catch trigger pullers and shooters who are terrorizing communities all of the United States,” said Dettelbach. “It’s essential to solving federal firearm crimes but it also prevents future crimes.”

The Center of Excellence will provide a various trainings in CGI. It will also serve as a national academy for the training of ATF’s Intelligence Research Specialists. These specialists serve as ATF’s primary source of intelligence research and evaluate data to generate leads for special agents and industry operations investigators.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

police lights
4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning.
Clean up continues at site of McPherson County train derailment
police lights
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Victor Garcia.
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
UPDATE: Bill Self discharged from hospital, will join team for March Madness

Latest News

Fonzie the dog
Therapy dog helps victims of domestic, sexual violence find their voice
Center for Excellence at Wichita State University
WSU, ATF partner to fight crime across U.S.
Fonzie the dog
Hays therapy dog finds his voice
sleep generic
Where’s Shane? Finding out the benefits of napping