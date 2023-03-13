Feeling like February today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet but cold morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel a few degrees lower when you factor in the wind. Underneath partly cloudy skies this afternoon, temperatures will only climb into the middle 40s, or 15 to 20 degrees below normal for middle March.

Much warmer weather arrives by the middle of the week. Highs in the middle to upper 50s on Tuesday will be replaced by upper 60s and lower 70s, and gusty winds on Wednesday.

Our next cold front will sweep across Kansas on Thursday. Ahead of the front showers and storms are possible along with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Behind the front, expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with the possibility of accumulating snow.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will feel nothing like middle March as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s at night, and only recover into the 30s and 40s during the day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, unseasonably cool. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 45.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Wed: Low: 37. High: 68. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 54. High: 63. Mostly cloudy and windy with rain/thunder; falling temps.

Fri: Low: 24. High: 45. Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder.

Sat: Low: 22. High: 45. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Low: 19. High: 47. Partly cloudy.

