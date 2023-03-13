Garden City homicide ruled self defense

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department has ruled a homicide that occurred last week a matter of self defense.

On March 6, 2023, police officers were called to the 2600 block of North 3rd Street around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. They arrived and found 27-year-old Braxtyn Loyd inside a home with a gunshot wound. Loyd was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City then transferred to a Wichita hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police investigated the incident, and the evidence was reviewed by the department and the Finney County Attorney’s Office. Both determined that based on evidence, the suspect in the case acted in self-defense. Therefore, no arrests should be made, and no charges will be filed.

“If additional evidence comes to light indicating this homicide was not justified by self-defense, the Garden City Police Department and the Finney County Attorney will re-evaluate the case to determine if charges should be filed at that time,” said GCPD.

