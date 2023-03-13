Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Corrections said an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) died on Monday.

The KDOC identified the inmate as 35-year-old Marcos Issac Delarosa. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit and staff began life-saving measures until after emergency medical services arrived. Delarosa’s cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Delarosa was serving a 116-month sentence on convictions out of Ford County for drug possession, intent to sell drugs, and felony weapons possession.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com