Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the El Dorado Correctional Facility on Monday, March 13, 2023.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Corrections said an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) died on Monday.

The KDOC identified the inmate as 35-year-old Marcos Issac Delarosa. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit and staff began life-saving measures until after emergency medical services arrived. Delarosa’s cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Delarosa was serving a 116-month sentence on convictions out of Ford County for drug possession, intent to sell drugs, and felony weapons possession.

