Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs across the country.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.

These are different than those found in grocery stores. The company said they have improved nutrition that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.

The NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning.
Train derails in McPherson, starting grass fire and leaking denatured alcohol
police lights
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Victor Garcia.
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
UPDATE: Bill Self discharged from hospital, will join team for March Madness

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer
Biden administration tries to quell bank crisis with government intervention
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses
FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser...
Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot
Musician Julia Cole will host an episode of Circle Network’s newest original series, 'Circle’s...
Circle partners with musician Julia Cole for several network events