Man arrested after deadly house fire in Liberal

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - Liberal police are investigating two murders after a man and woman died following an early Monday morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of Maple around 12:54 a.m. They arrived to find a woman just inside the door who was unconscious. She was taken to the Southwest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews found a man dead inside the home.

Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Hamlin, Texas, in connection to the murders.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0150.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning.
Train derails in McPherson, starting grass fire and leaking denatured alcohol
police lights
4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
police lights
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Victor Garcia.
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
UPDATE: Bill Self discharged from hospital, will join team for March Madness

Latest News

KWCH Building You
Week of March 13: Job of the Day
what's next
Feeling like February today
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Kansas is one of three states who have no form of legalization of marijuana and Fact Finder 12...
What is Kansas missing by not legalizing marijuana?