Man arrested after deadly house fire in Liberal

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - Liberal police are investigating two murders after a man and woman died following an early Monday morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of Maple around 12:54 a.m. They arrived to find a woman just inside the door who was unconscious. She was taken to the Southwest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews found a man dead inside the home.

Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Hamlin, Texas, in connection to the murders.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0150.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com