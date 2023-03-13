Man flees car crash in Barton County, disabled passenger trapped inside

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that happened Saturday night SE. 70th Rd. at SE. 100th Ave.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived at the scene of the crash they found a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup red in color overturned in the West ditch. Deputies also discovered a 40-year-old male, who is a paraplegic, stranded in the vehicle. The driver had left the scene of the crash.

Investigators learned the truck was traveling eastbound on SE. 70th Road when it failed to negotiate the curve and overturned at SE. 100th Ave.

While the Barton County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene a Kansas Highway Patrol unit as well as Stafford County deputies located the driver approximately ¼ mile away from the accident. The driver was identified as Wendell Akins age 63 of Ellinwood. He had a broken clavicle as well as lacerations to the head and various abrasions.

Akins and the passenger were transported to Ellinwood District Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said he had a suspended driver’s license at the time of the accident. Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor. Various charges are pending.

