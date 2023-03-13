Monday marks 33 years since Hesston Tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday marks the 33rd anniversary of the “Hesston Tornado.”

The devastating tornado started north of Pretty Prairie in Reno County then entered Harvey County, eight miles southwest of Burrton.

A six-year-old boy died in Burrton when the chimney on his family’s home fell into the basement where the family sought shelter.

The F5 tornado, packing violent winds with speeds up to 261-318 mph eventually weakened, as it entered McPherson County, on March 13, 1990. The National Weather Service reports a second tornado combined with the first twister to form one large tornado which traveled into Marion County killing a woman near the town of Goessel.

“Checks from a plumbing and heating supply store in Hesston were found 85 miles to the northeast in Manhattan, and a personal check was carried 115 miles to the northeast near the Pottawatomie County community of Blaine,” said the National Weather Service.

The violent tornado caused about $25 million and damaged or destroyed 226 homes and 21 businesses.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com