Warmer winds into midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty south winds and much warmer weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it’s only for a couple of days and then it will be back to winter later this week. Consider yourself warned.

Tuesday will start with lows in the 20s, but the afternoon highs will reach the 50s and 60s (west), and wind gusts will top 30 mph in central and southwest Kansas. Fire danger will tick up a bit, so please avoid burning.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week when high temperatures climb above 60 in much of central and eastern Kansas. It should get above 70 for western Kansas. There will be some passing clouds, but dry weather will continue through midweek.

A cold front coming in Thursday will bring some scattered rain showers to central and eastern Kansas (for the afternoon), but in western Kansas, we look for some scattered snow showers throughout the day. Right now, significant accumulations look very unlikely. There might be some one or two inch amounts for the far west, but not likely on a widespread scale.

Very chilly temperatures (for March) can be expected later this week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: SE/S 10-25; gusty. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty

Wed: High: 68 Increasing clouds. Windy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 56 Turning cloudy; PM rain showers and windy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 22 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 19 Sunny.

Sun: High: 40 Low: 17 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

