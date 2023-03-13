Week of March 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on technician jobs.

MONDAY: Technician 5a-c Direct Digital Controls | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $18.37 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12447164 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent •Maintain a Valid Kansas Driver’s License at all times throughout employment •A Mechanical or Electrical Journeyman’s or Master’s License is preferred | USD 259 - Wichita Public School has 69 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Optometric Technician- Multiple Locations | Grene Vision Group | Wichita | $16.15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12432780 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent •1 year related experience and/or training | Grene Vision Group has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Mechanic/Technician | Fedex | Wichita | $31.03 (ASE certification additional $5.50/hr) | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12448961 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma (or GED), preferred •Must have 1 year experience performing vehicle maintenance •1 or more Medium/Heavy Truck ASE Certifications and Class A CDL preferred | Fedex has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: A&P Mechanic | Textron | Wichita | $24 Plus $5,000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12441080 | Qualifications: • Must possess an A&P License • Requires High School Diploma or Equivalent • Must have at least 1 year minimum experience and exposure to mechanical repair of vehicles | Textron has 327 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: A&P Mechanic | Yingling Aviation Inc | Wichita | $30-$35 BOE Plus $2,500 Sign-On Bonus after 90 days | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12448984 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •3+ years in aircraft maintenance required •Must possess and maintain a current and Valid License | Yingling Aviation Inc has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

