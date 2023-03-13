Week of March 13: Job of the Day

KWCH Building You
KWCH Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on technician jobs.

MONDAY: Technician 5a-c Direct Digital Controls | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $18.37 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12447164 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent •Maintain a Valid Kansas Driver’s License at all times throughout employment •A Mechanical or Electrical Journeyman’s or Master’s License is preferred | USD 259 - Wichita Public School has 69 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Optometric Technician- Multiple Locations | Grene Vision Group | Wichita | $16.15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12432780 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent •1 year related experience and/or training | Grene Vision Group has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Mechanic/Technician | Fedex | Wichita | $31.03 (ASE certification additional $5.50/hr) | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12448961 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma (or GED), preferred •Must have 1 year experience performing vehicle maintenance •1 or more Medium/Heavy Truck ASE Certifications and Class A CDL preferred | Fedex has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: A&P Mechanic | Textron | Wichita | $24 Plus $5,000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12441080 | Qualifications: • Must possess an A&P License • Requires High School Diploma or Equivalent • Must have at least 1 year minimum experience and exposure to mechanical repair of vehicles | Textron has 327 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: A&P Mechanic | Yingling Aviation Inc | Wichita | $30-$35 BOE Plus $2,500 Sign-On Bonus after 90 days | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12448984 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •3+ years in aircraft maintenance required •Must possess and maintain a current and Valid License | Yingling Aviation Inc has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning.
Train derails in McPherson, starting grass fire and leaking denatured alcohol
police lights
4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
police lights
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Victor Garcia.
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
UPDATE: Bill Self discharged from hospital, will join team for March Madness

Latest News

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Man arrested after deadly house fire in Liberal
what's next
Feeling like February today
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Kansas is one of three states who have no form of legalization of marijuana and Fact Finder 12...
What is Kansas missing by not legalizing marijuana?