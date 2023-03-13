Where’s Shane? Finding out the benefits of napping
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today is National Napping Day, and this morning we’re taking a look at the importance of getting some good sleep! This morning we’re out at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi Sleep Clinic, 818 N Carriage Parkway, to learn more about catching some good z’s!
You can find more info about the sleep clinic and sleep studies at healthcare.ascension.org/locations/kansas/kswic/wichita-ascension-medical-group-via-christi-on-carriage-parkway.
