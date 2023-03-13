Wichita State, K-State, KU all to appear in WNIT

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Women’s basketball continues marching on for Wichita State, K-State and KU. All three teams are set to appear in the 25th Postseason WNIT.

The 2023 field features 32 automatic qualifiers, which are teams that are the next-highest finishers in their conference’s regular season that were not tabbed for the NCAA Tournament. The other 32 teams are at-large selections, chosen after consideration of a mix of criteria by WNIT officials.

The Jayhawks are among the automatic qualifiers while the Shockers and Wildcats received at-large bids.

The tournament tips off March 15 and concludes with the WNIT Championship game April 1 at 4:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

Bracket details are expected to released Monday afternoon.

