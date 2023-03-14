City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita at its meeting Tuesday approved a $5 million settlement in connection with the December 2017 deadly officer-involved shooting of Andrew Finch at his Wichita home. The circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting by a Wichita Police Department Officer began with a fake emergency, or “swatting” call.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ultimately determined charges won’t be filed against the officer who shot Finch. The $5 million settlement the city council approved Tuesday will go to Finch’s estate, meaning his children, an attorney representing the family explained. The council’s vote was 6-1 with Jeff Blubaugh opposed.

In voting to approve the settlement, councilmember Bryan Frye said it’s time for the city to move on.

“It’s been horrible for this community, tragic for the Finch family. Without a doubt this should have never happened,” Frye said.

As a father of two, he said he can’t imagine the pain the family has been through. He also expressed sympathy for the Wichita Police Department, responding to what a hoax caller led the to believe was an emergency call involving murder and hostages. He pointed out the district attorney’s ruling after reviewing every detail of the case and said he accepts the decision not to charge the officer.

“This settlement won’t bring back Andrew and won’t heal the family entirely,” Frye said.

He said the only hopes is that the settlement can bring some comfort to the family.

“It’s time to heal and to put this past us,” Frye said.

