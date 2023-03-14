City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in shooting death of Andrew Finch

Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and...
Andrew Finch was shot by the police after a swatting call to his home. He was 28-year-old and from Wichita, Kansas. | Photo Undated(KNOE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita at its meeting Tuesday approved a $5 million settlement in connection with the December 2017 deadly officer-involved shooting of Andrew Finch at his Wichita home. The circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting by a Wichita Police Department Officer began with a fake emergency, or “swatting” call.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ultimately determined charges won’t be filed against the officer who shot Finch. The $5 million settlement the city council approved Tuesday will go to Finch’s estate, meaning his children, an attorney representing the family explained. The council’s vote was 6-1 with Jeff Blubaugh opposed.

In voting to approve the settlement, councilmember Bryan Frye said it’s time for the city to move on.

“It’s been horrible for this community, tragic for the Finch family. Without a doubt this should have never happened,” Frye said.

As a father of two, he said he can’t imagine the pain the family has been through. He also expressed sympathy for the Wichita Police Department, responding to what a hoax caller led the to believe was an emergency call involving murder and hostages. He pointed out the district attorney’s ruling after reviewing every detail of the case and said he accepts the decision not to charge the officer.

“This settlement won’t bring back Andrew and won’t heal the family entirely,” Frye said.

He said the only hopes is that the settlement can bring some comfort to the family.

“It’s time to heal and to put this past us,” Frye said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

police lights
4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of 35-year-old Marcos Delarosa...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correction Facility
The Wichita State Shocker women will take on the K-State Wildcats in Round 1 of the WNIT on...
Shockers take on Wildcats in Round 1 of WNIT
A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning.
Clean up continues at site of McPherson County train derailment
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
Fonzie the dog
Therapy dog helps victims of domestic, sexual violence find their voice
Center for Excellence at Wichita State University
ATF announces partnership with Wichita State to fight gun crimes
Center for Excellence at Wichita State University
WSU, ATF partner to fight crime across U.S.